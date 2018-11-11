Father Sydney MacEwanBorn 19 October 1908. Died 25 September 1991
Father Sydney MacEwan
1908-10-19
Father Sydney MacEwan Biography (Wikipedia)
Canon Sydney Alfred MacEwan (19 October 1908 – 25 September 1991) was a Scottish tenor, who sang traditional Scottish and Irish songs. His name has also been recorded as Alfred Sydney Marley MacEwan.
Father Sydney MacEwan Tracks
She Moved Through The Fair
She Moved Through The Fair
Silver Threads Among The Gold
Silver Threads Among The Gold
Rose Of Killarney
Rose Of Killarney
Ye banks and braes
Annie Laurie
Annie Laurie
The Road To The Isles
The Road To The Isles
Eriskay Love Lilt
Eriskay Love Lilt
