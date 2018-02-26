The Experimental Pop BandFormed 1995
The Experimental Pop Band
1995
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Experimental Pop Band are a rock group led by former singer with The Brilliant Corners, Davey Woodward.
My Girlfriends Story (Radio 1 Session, 2 Feb 1997)
The Experimental Pop Band
My Girlfriends Story (Radio 1 Session, 2 Feb 1997)
Chewing Gum Friends (Radio 1 Session, 2 Feb 1997)
The Experimental Pop Band
Chewing Gum Friends (Radio 1 Session, 2 Feb 1997)
Skinney (Radio 1 Session, 2 Feb 1997)
The Experimental Pop Band
Skinney (Radio 1 Session, 2 Feb 1997)
Mental Health Outpatients Clinic (Radio 1 Session, 2 Feb 1997)
The Experimental Pop Band
Mental Health Outpatients Clinic (Radio 1 Session, 2 Feb 1997)
Outside
The Experimental Pop Band
Outside
Outside
Dodo
The Experimental Pop Band
Dodo
Dodo
Little Things
The Experimental Pop Band
Little Things
Little Things
