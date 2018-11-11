Alexander Henry Fenwick Armstrong (born 2 March 1970) is an English comedian, actor, television presenter and bass baritone singer, best known as one half of the comedy duo Armstrong and Miller and as host of the BBC TV game show Pointless.

Aside from his Armstrong and Miller sketch show characters, Armstrong's television credits include a leading role in the TV series Life Begins, whilst he also voiced Professor M in Tooned, alien supercomputer Mr Smith in the Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures as well as the main show's two part story "The Stolen Earth" / "Journey's End", and the title character in the revived series of Danger Mouse.