Alexander Armstrong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03bv3ty.jpg
1970-03-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2a4919a7-8352-4c7c-a2cb-d0b02b38d415
Alexander Armstrong Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Henry Fenwick Armstrong (born 2 March 1970) is an English comedian, actor, television presenter and bass baritone singer, best known as one half of the comedy duo Armstrong and Miller and as host of the BBC TV game show Pointless.
Aside from his Armstrong and Miller sketch show characters, Armstrong's television credits include a leading role in the TV series Life Begins, whilst he also voiced Professor M in Tooned, alien supercomputer Mr Smith in the Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures as well as the main show's two part story "The Stolen Earth" / "Journey's End", and the title character in the revived series of Danger Mouse.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Armstrong Performances & Interviews
- Nunc Dimittis by Alexander Armstrong and The Royal Holloway Chapel Choirhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rb9hc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rb9hc.jpg2017-01-30T15:48:00.000ZNunc Dimittis by Alexander Armstrong and The Royal Holloway Chapel Choir.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04rb7z1
Nunc Dimittis by Alexander Armstrong and The Royal Holloway Chapel Choir
- Alexander Armstrong: "Richard Osman and I are still rubbish at hosting 'Pointless'"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04j81ds.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04j81ds.jpg2016-11-28T16:50:00.000ZAlexander talks to Steve about his new album 'Upon A Different Shore'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04j81js
Alexander Armstrong: "Richard Osman and I are still rubbish at hosting 'Pointless'"
- Alexander Armstrong: "I've rolled my sleeves up for this album"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ddsnj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ddsnj.jpg2016-10-28T07:31:00.000ZAlexander tells Chris about the recording of his second album Upon a Different Shore.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ddsr7
Alexander Armstrong: "I've rolled my sleeves up for this album"
- Alexander Armstrong Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p038slg1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p038slg1.jpg2015-11-22T14:48:00.000ZThe comedian and presenter performed two songs live in the studiohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p038stq6
Alexander Armstrong Live in Session
Alexander Armstrong Tracks
Sort by
Hymn Song
Alexander Armstrong
Hymn Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Hymn Song
Last played on
Golden Brown
Alexander Armstrong
Golden Brown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Golden Brown
Last played on
The Christmas Song
Alexander Armstrong
The Christmas Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
The Christmas Song
I Still Believe In Christmas
Alexander Armstrong
I Still Believe In Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Silent Night
Alexander Armstrong
Silent Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Silent Night
Winter Wonderland
Alexander Armstrong
Winter Wonderland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Winter Wonderland
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
Alexander Armstrong
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Winter Wonderland
Alexander Armstrong
Winter Wonderland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Winter Wonderland
Angels In The Winter Light
Alexander Armstrong
Angels In The Winter Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Angels In The Winter Light
In The Bleak Mid Winter
Alexander Armstrong
In The Bleak Mid Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
In The Bleak Mid Winter
Last played on
Stars In The Sky
Alexander Armstrong
Stars In The Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Stars In The Sky
Last played on
Silent Night (feat. The Squadronaires)
Alexander Armstrong
Silent Night (feat. The Squadronaires)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Silent Night (feat. The Squadronaires)
Last played on
Let It Snow
Alexander Armstrong
Let It Snow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Let It Snow
Last played on
Little Girl Blue
Alexander Armstrong
Little Girl Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Little Girl Blue
Last played on
White Winter Hymnal
Alexander Armstrong
White Winter Hymnal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
White Winter Hymnal
Last played on
Winter Wonderland (Radio 2 Session, 03 December 2017)
Alexander Armstrong
Winter Wonderland (Radio 2 Session, 03 December 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
The Christmas Song (Radio 2 Session, 03 December 2017)
Alexander Armstrong
The Christmas Song (Radio 2 Session, 03 December 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan
Camille Saint‐Saëns
The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan
Last played on
(There'll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs Of Dover
Vera Lynn
(There'll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs Of Dover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xnnfq.jpglink
(There'll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs Of Dover
Last played on
On Days Like These
Alexander Armstrong
On Days Like These
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
On Days Like These
Last played on
Hymn Song (feat. Alexander Armstrong, Simon Chamberlain, Caroline Dale, Andrew Parker, Rita Manning, Miranda Dale & Amateur boy sopranos from Trinity School, Croydon)
Peter Skellern
Hymn Song (feat. Alexander Armstrong, Simon Chamberlain, Caroline Dale, Andrew Parker, Rita Manning, Miranda Dale & Amateur boy sopranos from Trinity School, Croydon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Fields Of Gold
Alexander Armstrong
Fields Of Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Fields Of Gold
Last played on
Without a Song
Alexander Armstrong
Without a Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Without a Song
Last played on
Fields Of Gold
Alexander Armstrong
Fields Of Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Fields Of Gold
Last played on
Firestone
Alexander Armstrong
Firestone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Firestone
Last played on
Macarthur Park
Alexander Armstrong
Macarthur Park
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Macarthur Park
Last played on
Fields of Gold
Sting
Fields of Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh9v.jpglink
Fields of Gold
Last played on
Down by the Salley Gardens
Alexander Armstrong
Down by the Salley Gardens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Stranger in Paradise
Alexander Armstrong
Stranger in Paradise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Stranger in Paradise
Last played on
Stranger in Paradise
Wright / Forrest & Alexander Armstrong
Stranger in Paradise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Stranger in Paradise
Composer
Last played on
Without A Song
Alexander Armstrong
Without A Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
Without A Song
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Alexander Armstrong
Back to artist