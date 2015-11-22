12 GaugeRapper. Born 1968
12 Gauge
1968
12 Gauge Biography (Wikipedia)
12 Gauge (born 1968) is an American rapper from Augusta, Georgia.
Born Isiah Pinkney, he started out as a DJ, moving to rapping in the early 1990s, releasing three full-length albums. He is best known for his only top 40 single "Dunkie Butt", which peaked at 28 on Billboard Hot 100 and earned a gold certification.
