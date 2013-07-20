The May DollsFormed 1 May 2011
The May Dolls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2011-05-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2a4320b4-405e-49d5-9d04-f48627c39b7b
The May Dolls Tracks
Sort by
Secret Thoughts
The May Dolls
Secret Thoughts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colours
The May Dolls
Colours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colours
Last played on
I'll Try
The May Dolls
I'll Try
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Try
Last played on
Alone Again
The May Dolls
Alone Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Echoes
The May Dolls
Echoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Echoes
Last played on
Just For One Night
The May Dolls
Just For One Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist