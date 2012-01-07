WATERS2010s US-Norwegian band, led by Van Pierszalowski. Formed 2011
WATERS
2011
WATERS Biography (Wikipedia)
Waters (stylized as WATERS) is a musical project formed by Van Pierszalowski, the frontman of Port O'Brien, after Port O'Brien broke up. Pierszalowski traveled to Oslo to work on the album. The group released their debut album, Out in the Light, in 2011 to generally favorable reviews. The band consists of Van Pierszalowski (vocals/guitar), Brian DaMert (guitar), Greg Sellin (bass), Andrew Wales (drums), and Sara DaMert (keyboard).
