CharioteersFormed 1930. Disbanded 1957
Charioteers
1930
Charioteers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Charioteers was an American gospel and pop vocal group from 1930 to 1957.
Ooh Looka There Ain't She Pretty
I Wish I Could Shimmy Like My Sister Kate
Ooh Look … Ain't She Pretty
Flying Clouds
Flying Clouds
