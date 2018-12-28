The Manhattan Love SuicidesFormed January 2006
The Manhattan Love Suicides
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2a3eb033-5077-4fc7-bc49-c15dc6b3a691
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Manhattan Love Suicides is a UK-based rock band from Leeds, originally active between 2006 and 2009, and which reformed in 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Look Who's Coming To Town
The Manhattan Love Suicides
Look Who's Coming To Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Look Who's Coming To Town
Last played on
Things You'Ve Never Done
The Manhattan Love Suicides
Things You'Ve Never Done
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Things You'Ve Never Done
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist