Y.A.S. is an electronic music duo, formed in 2007 in Paris, France, and consists of Mirwais Ahmadzaï (keyboard/guitar) and Yasmine Hamdan (vocals).
The duo began recording their debut album, Arabology, in 2007. Ahmadzaï wanted to create an electronic music album that had an Arab identity. Moreover, he wanted to present a different representation of Arab culture to balance the view of Arabs as "terrorists" often publicized in the Western media. The album was released in France and Belgium in June 2009 to positive reviews from music critics.
Life In Pink
link
Last played on
Chasing the Dragon
link
Last played on
No Substitute (feat. Y.A.S)
link
Last played on
