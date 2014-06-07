Honoré DutreyBorn 9 September 1894. Died 21 July 1935
Honoré Dutrey
1894-09-09
Honoré Dutrey Biography (Wikipedia)
Honoré Dutrey (c. 1894 – 21 July 1935) was a dixieland jazz trombonist born in New Orleans, Louisiana, probably best known for his work in King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band.
His playing has been contrasted with that of other New Orleans trombonists such as Kid Ory, in that he met the older harmonic and rhythmic functions. He suffered from asthma most of his life.
