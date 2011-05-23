George CanyonBorn 22 August 1970
George Canyon
1970-08-22
George Canyon Biography (Wikipedia)
George Canyon (born Frederick George Lays, August 22, 1970) is a Canadian country music singer. He was the runner up on the second season of Nashville Star in 2004. He grew up in Fox Brook, Pictou County, Nova Scotia and later lived in Hopewell, Nova Scotia (where he still owns land) before he moved west. He also holds an appointment in the Canadian Forces as the Colonel Commandant of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets.
