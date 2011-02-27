The Gaelforce Orchestra
The Gaelforce Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2a30066d-38fe-44fc-b3d5-f99613d0b5de
The Gaelforce Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
Tro Shamhchair Sig (Pat Murphy's Meadow)
The Gaelforce Orchestra
Tro Shamhchair Sig (Pat Murphy's Meadow)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pat Murphy's Meadow
The Gaelforce Orchestra
Pat Murphy's Meadow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pat Murphy's Meadow
Last played on
The Gaelforce Orchestra Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist