Johnny AlbinoBorn 19 December 1919. Died 7 May 2011
1919-12-19
Johnny Albino (December 9, 1919 – May 7, 2011) was a Puerto Rican bolero singer, born in Yauco, Puerto Rico but lived most of his life in Guayama, Puerto Rico.
Merry Christmas Boogaloo
Merry Christmas Boogaloo
