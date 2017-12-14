Irving MillsBorn 16 January 1894. Died 21 April 1985
Irving Mills
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04l86kj.jpg
1894-01-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2a2bf494-ac80-4ac9-901f-1ef2fece51ce
Irving Mills Biography (Wikipedia)
Irving Harold Mills (born Isadore Minsky, 16 January 1894 – 21 April 1985) was an American music publisher, musician, lyricist, and jazz artist promoter. He sometimes used the pseudonyms Goody Goodwin and Joe Primrose.
Irving Mills Tracks
Moonlight Fiesta
Irving Mills
Moonlight Fiesta
Moonlight Fiesta
Ensemble
Last played on
Cotton Club Stomp
Duke Ellington
Cotton Club Stomp
Cotton Club Stomp
Last played on
Solitude
Eddie DeLange
Solitude
Solitude
Last played on
Mood Indigo (Paris Blues 1961)
Duke Ellington
Duke Ellington
Mood Indigo (Paris Blues 1961)
Mood Indigo (Paris Blues 1961)
Last played on
Last played on
The Mooche
Duke Ellington
The Mooche
The Mooche
Last played on
Mood Indigo
Duke Ellington
Mood Indigo
Mood Indigo
Last played on
Minnie The Moocher
Cab Calloway & His Orchestra
Minnie The Moocher
Minnie The Moocher
Last played on
Straighten Up And Fly Right
The Nat King Cole Trio
Straighten Up And Fly Right
Straighten Up And Fly Right
Last played on
Crazy bout My Gal
Irving Mills
Crazy bout My Gal
Crazy bout My Gal
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 38: National Youth Jazz Orchestra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9crzc
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-10T17:55:22
10
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 38: National Youth Jazz Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
