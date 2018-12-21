Bill MonroeBorn 13 September 1911. Died 9 September 1996
Bill Monroe
1911-09-13
Bill Monroe Biography (Wikipedia)
William Smith Monroe (September 13, 1911 – September 9, 1996) was an American mandolinist, singer, and songwriter, who helped to create the style of music known as bluegrass. Because of this, he is commonly referred to as the "Father of Bluegrass".
The genre takes its name from his band, the Blue Grass Boys, named for Monroe's home state of Kentucky. Monroe's performing career spanned 69 years as a singer, instrumentalist, composer and bandleader.
Bill Monroe Tracks
Christmas Time's-A-Coming
Bill Monroe
Christmas Time's-A-Coming
Christmas Time's-A-Coming
Bluegrass Part One (Bluegrass Twist)
Bill Monroe
Bluegrass Part One (Bluegrass Twist)
Foggy Mountain Top
Bill Monroe
Foggy Mountain Top
Foggy Mountain Top
Cry, Cry Darlin'
Bill Monroe
Cry, Cry Darlin'
Blue Moon Of Kentucky
Bill Monroe
Blue Moon Of Kentucky
Blue Moon Of Kentucky
Rocky Top
Bill Monroe
Rocky Top
Rocky Top
Cindy
Bill Monroe
Cindy
Cindy
I Am A Pilgrim
Bill Monroe
I Am A Pilgrim
I Am A Pilgrim
Wheel Hoss
Bill Monroe
Wheel Hoss
Wheel Hoss
Walls Of Time
Bill Monroe
Walls Of Time
Walls Of Time
Uncle Pen
Bill Monroe
Uncle Pen
Uncle Pen
I'm Going Back To Old Kentucky
Bill Monroe
I'm Going Back To Old Kentucky
I'm Going Back To Old Kentucky
Blue Moon Of Kentucky
Bill Monroe
Blue Moon Of Kentucky
Blue Moon Of Kentucky
Little Maggie
Bill Monroe
Little Maggie
Little Maggie
Beyond the Gate
Bill Monroe
Beyond the Gate
Beyond the Gate
A Voice From On High
Bill Monroe
A Voice From On High
A Voice From On High
Sweetheart You Done Me Wrong
Bill Monroe
Sweetheart You Done Me Wrong
Sweetheart You Done Me Wrong
The Old Man's Story
Bill Monroe
The Old Man's Story
The Old Man's Story
Fire On The Mountain
Bill Monroe
Fire On The Mountain
Fire On The Mountain
Bluegrass Part 1
Bill Monroe
Bluegrass Part 1
Bluegrass Part 1
Cripple Creek
Bill Monroe
Cripple Creek
Cripple Creek
Footprints In The Snow
Bill Monroe
Footprints In The Snow
Footprints In The Snow
Y'all Come
Bill Monroe
Y'all Come
Y'all Come
The Old Gray Mare Came Tearing Out Of The Wilderness
Bill Monroe
The Old Gray Mare Came Tearing Out Of The Wilderness
Blue Goose
Bill Monroe
Blue Goose
Blue Goose
When My Blue Moon Turns To Gold Again
Bill Monroe
When My Blue Moon Turns To Gold Again
When My Blue Moon Turns To Gold Again
Turkey in the Straw
Bill Monroe
Turkey in the Straw
Turkey in the Straw
Orange Blossom Special
Bill Monroe
Orange Blossom Special
Orange Blossom Special
Turkey In The Straw (Instrumental)
Bill Monroe
Turkey In The Straw (Instrumental)
Turkey In The Straw (Instrumental)
Orange Blossom Special
Bill Monroe
Orange Blossom Special
Orange Blossom Special
Sailors Hornpipe
Bill Monroe
Sailors Hornpipe
Sailors Hornpipe
Precious Memories
Bill Monroe
Precious Memories
Precious Memories
Turkey in the Straw
Bill Monroe & Doc Watson
Turkey in the Straw
Turkey in the Straw
Blue Yodel No.4
Bill Monroe
Blue Yodel No.4
Blue Yodel No.4
I Saw The Light
Bill Monroe
I Saw The Light
I Saw The Light
The ballad of Jed Clampett
Bill Monroe
The ballad of Jed Clampett
The ballad of Jed Clampett
