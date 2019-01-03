Voces8
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mpd7z.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2a264f51-0a83-4972-858d-a4825ff02ad9
Voces8 Biography (Wikipedia)
VOCES8 is an a cappella octet from the United Kingdom.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Voces8 Tracks
Sort by
May It Be
Enya
May It Be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrr.jpglink
May It Be
Last played on
The Fruit of Silence
Peteris Vasks
The Fruit of Silence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqzk.jpglink
The Fruit of Silence
Last played on
O Nata Lux
Voces8
O Nata Lux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpd7z.jpglink
O Nata Lux
Last played on
Stars
Eriks Esenvalds
Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4zw.jpglink
Stars
Last played on
Northern Lights
Ola Gjeilo
Northern Lights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htprm.jpglink
Northern Lights
Last played on
Ding Dong Merrily on High
Voces8
Ding Dong Merrily on High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpd7z.jpglink
Ding Dong Merrily on High
Last played on
Vespers, Op. 37: Bogoroditse Devo
Sergei Rachmaninov
Vespers, Op. 37: Bogoroditse Devo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Vespers, Op. 37: Bogoroditse Devo
Last played on
Winter
Rebecca Dale
Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpd7z.jpglink
Winter
Last played on
A Hymn to the Virgin
Benjamin Britten
A Hymn to the Virgin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
A Hymn to the Virgin
Last played on
Hymn to the Virgin
Benjamin Britten
Hymn to the Virgin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Hymn to the Virgin
Last played on
For Now I Am Winter
Ólafur Arnalds
For Now I Am Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1zs.jpglink
For Now I Am Winter
Last played on
In Dulci Jubilo
Anon.
In Dulci Jubilo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpd7z.jpglink
In Dulci Jubilo
Last played on
My Lord Has Come
Voces8
My Lord Has Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpd7z.jpglink
My Lord Has Come
Last played on
It Don't Mean a Thing
Duke Ellington
It Don't Mean a Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
It Don't Mean a Thing
Last played on
Totus Tuus, Op. 60
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
Totus Tuus, Op. 60
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhbt.jpglink
Totus Tuus, Op. 60
Last played on
Ave Maria
Rihards Dubra
Ave Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpd7z.jpglink
Ave Maria
Last played on
"Mother of God, here I stand", from the Veil of the Temple
John Tavener
"Mother of God, here I stand", from the Veil of the Temple
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
"Mother of God, here I stand", from the Veil of the Temple
Last played on
Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden, BWV 230
Johann Sebastian Bach
Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden, BWV 230
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden, BWV 230
Ensemble
Last played on
Lux Aeterna (Nimrod)
Voces8
Lux Aeterna (Nimrod)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpd7z.jpglink
Lux Aeterna (Nimrod)
Last played on
O nata lux
Thomas Tallis
O nata lux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb4.jpglink
O nata lux
Last played on
Cantate Domino
Claudio Monteverdi
Cantate Domino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Cantate Domino
Last played on
What a Difference a Day Makes
Voces8
What a Difference a Day Makes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpd7z.jpglink
What a Difference a Day Makes
Last played on
In Beauty May I Walk
Jonathan Dove
In Beauty May I Walk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg50j.jpglink
In Beauty May I Walk
Last played on
Allegri: Miserere Mei
Voces8
Allegri: Miserere Mei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpd7z.jpglink
Allegri: Miserere Mei
Last played on
O magnum mysterium
Tomás Luis de Victoria
O magnum mysterium
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058994l.jpglink
O magnum mysterium
Last played on
It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Voces8
It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpd7z.jpglink
It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Last played on
The Luckiest
Voces8
The Luckiest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpd7z.jpglink
The Luckiest
Last played on
Es ist ein ros entsprungen
Jan Sandström
Es ist ein ros entsprungen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5504.jpglink
Es ist ein ros entsprungen
Last played on
Es ist ein ros entsprungen (after Praetorius)
Jan Sandström
Es ist ein ros entsprungen (after Praetorius)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5504.jpglink
Es ist ein ros entsprungen (after Praetorius)
Last played on
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied, BWV 225
Johann Sebastian Bach
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied, BWV 225
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied, BWV 225
Ensemble
Last played on
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied, BWV 225 (opening)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied, BWV 225 (opening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied, BWV 225 (opening)
Last played on
O clap your hands; God is gone up
Orlando Gibbons
O clap your hands; God is gone up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cf.jpglink
O clap your hands; God is gone up
Last played on
Love endureth
Roxanna Panufnik
Love endureth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl0tt.jpglink
Love endureth
Last played on
Ubi Caritas
Ola Gjeilo
Ubi Caritas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htprm.jpglink
Ubi Caritas
Last played on
Canon Triplex, 'In omnem terram exivit sonus eorum'
Benedetto Marcello
Canon Triplex, 'In omnem terram exivit sonus eorum'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpd7z.jpglink
Canon Triplex, 'In omnem terram exivit sonus eorum'
Last played on
Vigilate
William Byrd
Vigilate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp3.jpglink
Vigilate
Last played on
O nata lux (Lux aeterna)
Morten Lauridsen
O nata lux (Lux aeterna)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfmj.jpglink
O nata lux (Lux aeterna)
Last played on
Magnificat Primi Toni
Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
Magnificat Primi Toni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgjd.jpglink
Magnificat Primi Toni
Last played on
The Luckiest
Ben Folds
The Luckiest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtq.jpglink
The Luckiest
Last played on
Playlists featuring Voces8
Upcoming Events
16
Jan
2019
Voces8
Worksop College Chapel, Sheffield, UK
Voces8 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist