Linda LaurieBorn 26 May 1941. Died 20 November 2009
Linda Laurie
1941-05-26
Linda Laurie Biography (Wikipedia)
Linda Laurie was an American singer and songwriter, best known for the novelty record "Ambrose (Part 5)", which went to #52 on the Billboard chart while she was still a high school student in 1959.
Linda Laurie Tracks
Ambrose (Part five)
Ambrose (Part five)
Land of the Lost
Land of the Lost
