Julie Ann Felix (born 14 June 1938) is an American born, British-based folk recording artist who achieved success in the late 1960s and early 1970s. She continues to perform and releases albums on her own record label.
Julie Felix Tracks
Blowing In The Wind
Julie Felix
Blowing In The Wind
Blowing In The Wind
A Rumbling In The Land
Julie Felix
A Rumbling In The Land
A Rumbling In The Land
Abalone Shell
Julie Felix
Abalone Shell
Abalone Shell
Lady With The Braid
Julie Felix
Lady With The Braid
Lady With The Braid
One Too Many Mornings
Julie Felix
One Too Many Mornings
One Too Many Mornings
Going To The Zoo
Julie Felix
Going To The Zoo
Going To The Zoo
Someday Soon
Julie Felix
Someday Soon
Someday Soon
If I Could
Julie Felix
If I Could
If I Could
Heaven Is Here
Julie Felix
Heaven Is Here
Heaven Is Here
El Condor Pasa
Julie Felix
El Condor Pasa
El Condor Pasa
I've Got Nothing But Time
Julie Felix
I've Got Nothing But Time
I've Got Nothing But Time
Port Mahon
Julie Felix
Port Mahon
Port Mahon
The Last Thing On My Mind
Julie Felix
The Last Thing On My Mind
The Last Thing On My Mind
I Can't Touch The Sun
Julie Felix
I Can't Touch The Sun
I Can't Touch The Sun
Tell Old Bill
Julie Felix
Tell Old Bill
Tell Old Bill
Don't Think Twice It's Alright
Julie Felix
Don't Think Twice It's Alright
Don't Think Twice It's Alright
Snakeskin
Julie Felix
Snakeskin
Snakeskin
Needle Of Death
Julie Felix
Needle Of Death
Needle Of Death
Farewell
Julie Felix & Mike D'Abo
Farewell
Farewell
Space Girl
Julie Felix
Space Girl
Space Girl
Plane Crash at Los Gatos
Julie Felix
Plane Crash at Los Gatos
Plane Crash at Los Gatos
Hey, That's No Way To Say Goodbye
Julie Felix & Leonard Cohen
Hey, That's No Way To Say Goodbye
Hey, That's No Way To Say Goodbye
Clotho's Web
Julie Felix
Clotho's Web
Clotho's Web
The Fox and the Goose
Julie Felix
The Fox and the Goose
The Fox and the Goose
Maid of Constant Sorrow
Julie Felix
Maid of Constant Sorrow
Maid of Constant Sorrow
Masters of War
Julie Felix
Masters of War
Masters of War
What Did You Learn at School Today
Julie Felix
What Did You Learn at School Today
What Did You Learn at School Today
Hey, That's No Way To Say Goodbye (BBC2, Once More With Felix, Jan 27 1968)
Julie Felix
Hey, That's No Way To Say Goodbye (BBC2, Once More With Felix, Jan 27 1968)
Hey, That's No Way To Say Goodbye (BBC2, Once More With Felix, Jan 27 1968)
