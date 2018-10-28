Hawkshaw HawkinsBorn 22 December 1923. Died 5 March 1963
Hawkshaw Hawkins
1923-12-22
Hawkshaw Hawkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold Franklin Hawkins (December 22, 1921 – March 5, 1963), better known as Hawkshaw Hawkins, was an American country music singer popular from the 1950s into the early 1960s known for his rich, smooth vocals and music drawn from blues, boogie and honky tonk. At 6 ft 5 inches tall, he had an imposing stage presence, and he dressed more conservatively than some other male country singers. Hawkins died in the 1963 plane crash that also killed country stars Patsy Cline and Cowboy Copas. He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and was married to country star Jean Shepard.
Hawkshaw Hawkins Tracks
Lonesome 7-7203
Lonesome 7-7203
Rattlesnakin' Daddy
Rattlesnakin' Daddy
I Can't Seem to Say Goodbye
My Story
My Story
WAITING FOR MY BABY
WAITING FOR MY BABY
Blue Skies In Your Eyes
Blue Skies In Your Eyes
Guitar Boogie
Guitar Boogie
Twenty Miles From Shore
Twenty Miles From Shore
Alaska Lil and Texas Bill
Alaska Lil and Texas Bill
