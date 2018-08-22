David KittBorn 1975
David Kitt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqfgg.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2a2259df-72c3-4d22-96de-8744a0dd6d6b
David Kitt Biography (Wikipedia)
David Kitt (born 1975 in Dublin, Ireland) is an Irish musician. He has released six studio albums to date: Small Moments, The Big Romance, Square 1, The Black and Red Notebook, Not Fade Away and The Nightsaver. He is the son of Irish politician Tom Kitt.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Kitt Tracks
Sort by
Pale Blue Light
David Kitt
Pale Blue Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
Pale Blue Light
What I Ask
David Kitt
What I Ask
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
What I Ask
SONG FROM HOPE STREET
David Kitt
SONG FROM HOPE STREET
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
SONG FROM HOPE STREET
Still Don't Know
David Kitt
Still Don't Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
Still Don't Know
Last played on
Song Of Two Birds
David Kitt
Song Of Two Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
Song Of Two Birds
Cling Film
David Kitt
Cling Film
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
Cling Film
There Will Always Be This Love
David Kitt
There Will Always Be This Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
There Will Always Be This Love
Step Outside In The Morning Light
David Kitt
Step Outside In The Morning Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
Made It Mine
David Kitt
Made It Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
Made It Mine
Last played on
Song From Hope St
David Kitt
Song From Hope St
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
Song From Hope St
Last played on
Your Smiling Face
David Kitt
Your Smiling Face
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
Your Smiling Face
Last played on
Sound Fades With Distance
David Kitt
Sound Fades With Distance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
Dancing In The Moonlight
David Kitt
Dancing In The Moonlight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
Dancing In The Moonlight
Last played on
Pressure Drop
David Kitt
Pressure Drop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
Pressure Drop
Last played on
You Know What I Wanna Know
David Kitt
You Know What I Wanna Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
You Know What I Wanna Know
Last played on
Whispers Return The Sun; Rest The Moon
David Kitt
Whispers Return The Sun; Rest The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
Whispers Return The Sun; Rest The Moon
Last played on
Another Love Song
David Kitt
Another Love Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
Another Love Song
Last played on
Saturdays
David Kitt
Saturdays
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
Saturdays
Last played on
Up To You
David Kitt
Up To You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
Up To You
Last played on
Beat a Retreat'
David Kitt
Beat a Retreat'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
Beat a Retreat'
Last played on
Into The Breeze
David Kitt
Into The Breeze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
Into The Breeze
Last played on
One Clear Way
David Kitt
One Clear Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfgg.jpglink
One Clear Way
Last played on
David Kitt Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist