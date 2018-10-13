Wolfgang FortnerBorn 12 October 1907. Died 5 September 1987
1907-10-12
Wolfgang Fortner (12 October 1907 – 5 September 1987) was a German composer, composition teacher and conductor.
Fuga ricercata No.2 a 6 voci from Bach's 'Musikalischen Opfer' (BWV.1079)
