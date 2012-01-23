QuartetteFormed 1993
Quartette
1993
Quartette Biography (Wikipedia)
Quartette is a Canadian country-folk group consisting of Cindy Church, Caitlin Hanford, Gwen Swick and Sylvia Tyson. Each of the four members also records as a solo artist in addition to their work as a group.
Where Love Lies
Quartette
Where Love Lies
Where Love Lies
No Place Like Home
Quartette
No Place Like Home
No Place Like Home
Red Hot Blues
Quartette
Red Hot Blues
Red Hot Blues
Song for a Winter's Night
Quartette
Song for a Winter's Night
Song for a Winter's Night
