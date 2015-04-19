Year of No LightFormed 2001
Year of No Light
2001
Year of No Light Biography (Wikipedia)
Year of No Light (abbreviated as YONL) is a French post-metal band from Bordeaux formed in 2001. On their debut 2006 album Nord, the band combined a dark and aggressive sludge metal sound with the psychedelic atmospheres of post-rock and shoegazing. In 2008, they underwent a significant line-up change which established them as an instrumental sextet as their vocalist was replaced by a third guitarist and a second drummer. Thereafter, their 2010 and 2013 albums Ausserwelt and Tocscin further demonstrated black metal, doom metal, drone and dark ambient influences.
Perséphone II
