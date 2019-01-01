Gawain Erland Cooper is a Scottish multi-instrumentalist and producer originally from Stromness, Orkney. He is the frontman of British bands The Magnetic North and Erland and the Carnival, with whom he has released five critically acclaimed albums. Cooper was born and raised on the Scottish archipelago of Orkney and now owns a London recording studio, which has become home to some of the UK’s most acclaimed leftfield producers, artists and mixing engineers.

As the front man for British indie/folk rock band Erland & the Carnival he released three critically acclaimed albums with guitarist Simon Tong (Gorillaz, Blur, The Verve, The Good, the Bad & the Queen). The album Nightingale charted at No. 11 on the UK Indie Chart and the last album Closing Time featured collaborations with British artist Paul Weller and was recorded at Damon Albarn's studio 13.

Cooper now leads the collaborative band project The Magnetic North which blends orchestral arrangements, rock, and electronica. Under this moniker, he has produced 2 widely acclaimed albums in the UK & Europe and the band are credited with exploring the concept of psychogeography, connecting identity, memory and place through music and cinematography. They explore these themes further by partnering with well-known artists and writers in their live shows.