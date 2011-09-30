Lost Dogs are an American musical supergroup formed in 1991, comprising vocalists, songwriters, and guitarists from multiple Christian alternative rock bands. Their current lineup includes Terry Scott Taylor (Daniel Amos, the Swirling Eddies), Michael Roe (The 77s), Derri Daugherty and Steve Hindalong (The Choir). The original lineup included Gene Eugene (Adam Again), who died in 2000. The band's eclectic blending of folk, blues, country, and rock has been characterized as "a sort of CCM equivalent to the Traveling Wilburys". The band released their debut album Scenic Routes in 1992 as a one-time collaboration.

Lost Dogs concert performances are filled with between-song jokes and one-liners between the band members (usually poking fun at each other). Many Lost Dogs albums include at least one or two cover songs. Songs covered by Lost Dogs on an album or in concert include Bob Dylan's "Lord Protect My Child", Leonard Cohen's "If It Be Your Will", The Beatles' "I'm A Loser", "The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)", and Stephen Foster's "Hard Times, Come Again No More".