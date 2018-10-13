Lenny WilliamsR&B/soul singer, lead vocalist for "Tower of Power". Born 6 February 1945
Lenny Williams
1945-02-06
Lenny Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Leonard Charles Williams (born February 16, 1945) is an American singer-songwriter and musician, best known for his work during the 1970s. Williams was the lead vocalist for R&B/Soul group Tower of Power. As a soloist, Williams made several hit recordings, including 1978's "Cause I Love You" and 1977's "Choosing You".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lenny Williams Tracks
Choosing You
Lenny Williams
Choosing You
Choosing You
Shoo do fu fu ooh
Lenny Williams
Shoo do fu fu ooh
Shoo do fu fu ooh
You got me running
Lenny Williams
You got me running
You got me running
Shoo Fu Fu
Lenny Williams
Shoo Fu Fu
Shoo Fu Fu
'Cause I Love You
Lenny Williams
'Cause I Love You
'Cause I Love You
Let's Do It Today
Lenny Williams
Let's Do It Today
Let's Do It Today
When I'm Dancing
Lenny Williams
When I'm Dancing
When I'm Dancing
I Couldn't Find Nobody
Lenny Williams
I Couldn't Find Nobody
Hooked On You (Nigel Lowis Mix)
Lenny Williams
Hooked On You (Nigel Lowis Mix)
Hooked On You (Nigel Lowis Mix)
Messing With My Mind
Lenny Williams
Messing With My Mind
Messing With My Mind
If You're In Need
Lenny Williams
If You're In Need
If You're In Need
Look Up With Your Mind
Lenny Williams
Look Up With Your Mind
Look Up With Your Mind
So Very Hard To Go (feat. Lenny Williams)
Tower of Power
So Very Hard To Go (feat. Lenny Williams)
So Very Hard To Go (feat. Lenny Williams)
You got me moving
Lenny Williams
You got me moving
You got me moving
