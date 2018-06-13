Jacques GrimbertBorn 10 May 1929
Jacques Grimbert
1929-05-10
Jacques Grimbert Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacques Grimbert (born 10 May 1929) is a French conductor and choral conductor.
L'Aurore
Maurice Ravel
L'Aurore
L'Aurore
Ils ont dit vrai (Tobie)
Charles‐François Gounod
Ils ont dit vrai (Tobie)
Ils ont dit vrai (Tobie)
Oui, du Seigneur la bonté tutelaire (Tobie)
Charles‐François Gounod
Oui, du Seigneur la bonté tutelaire (Tobie)
Oui, du Seigneur la bonté tutelaire (Tobie)
Matinée de Provence
Maurice Ravel
Matinée de Provence
Matinée de Provence
La nuit
Maurice Ravel
La nuit
La nuit
L'Aurore
Maurice Ravel
L'Aurore
L'Aurore
La nuit (1902) RAVEL DAY
Brigitte Desnoues, Sorbonne Choir, Paris, Gael Le Roi, Sorbonne Orchestra, Paris, Maurice Ravel & Jacques Grimbert
La nuit (1902) RAVEL DAY
La nuit (1902) RAVEL DAY
Les bayaderes
Ravel, Choeur de Paris-Sorbonne, Orchestre de Paris-Sorbonne & Jacques Grimbert
Les bayaderes
Les bayaderes
