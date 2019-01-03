Lene MarlinBorn 17 August 1980
Lene Marlin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqx5r.jpg
1980-08-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2a141b9a-d109-4f4d-8085-781e7b194bca
Lene Marlin Biography (Wikipedia)
Lene Marlin (born Lene Marlin Pedersen, 17 August 1980, Tromsø, Norway) is a Norwegian singer and musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lene Marlin Tracks
Sort by
Sitting Down Here
Lene Marlin
Sitting Down Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx5r.jpglink
Playlists featuring Lene Marlin
Lene Marlin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist