PrincessBritish singer, "Say I'm Your Number One". Born 27 November 1961
Princess
1961-11-27
Princess Biography (Wikipedia)
Desiree Heslop, best known as Princess, is a British singer who found chart success in the mid-1980s. In the late-1970s she worked with the group Osibisa. She is best known for her hit single "Say I'm Your Number One" which made the UK Top Ten in 1985.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Say I'm Your Number One
Say I'm Your Number One
Say I'm Your Number One
I'll Keep On Loving You
I'll Keep On Loving You
I'll Keep On Loving You
After The Love Has Gone
After The Love Has Gone
After The Love Has Gone
Say I'm Your No 1
Say I'm Your No 1
Say I'm Your No 1
