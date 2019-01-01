Clue to KaloFormed 1999
Clue to Kalo is a Folktronica band from Adelaide, South Australia, featuring Mark Mitchell and a revolving cast of supporting musicians. Clue To Kalo’s initial commercial success came in the US through LA-based Mush Records. They were featured in Spin as Artist of the Day in September 2005. Lily Perdida, released 20 January 2009, has received critical favor.
