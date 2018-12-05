Adam Barnett-Hart (Violin)

Wu Jie (Violin)

Pierre Lapointe (Viola)

Dane Johansen (Cello)

The Escher String Quartet has received acclaim for its individual sound, inspired artistic decisions and unique cohesiveness. Championed by members of the Emerson String Quartet, the group are proud to have been appointed BBC New Generation Artists from 2010-2012. Having completed a three-year residency as artists of The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s “CMS Two” programme, the ensemble has already performed at prestigious venues and festivals around the world including Alice Tully Hall, the 92nd Street Y and Symphony Space in New York, Kennedy Center, the Louvre, Ravinia and Caramoor Festivals, Music@Menlo, West Cork Chamber Music Festival, the City of London Festival and a tour of China including Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou.

Within months of its inception in 2005, the Escher String Quartet was invited by both Pinchas Zukerman and Itzhak Perlman to be the quartet-in-residence at each artist's summer festival: The Young Artists Programme at Canada’s National Arts Centre and The Perlman Chamber Music Program on Shelter Island, NY. The Eschers have collaborated with artists such as Andrés Diaz, Lawrence Dutton, Kurt Elling, Leon Fleisher, Anja Lechner, Vadim Gluzman, Angela Yoffe, Gary Hoffman, Joseph Kalichstein, Kurt Muroki, Joseph Silverstein, pop folk singer-songwriter Luke Temple, Khatia Buniatishvili and Pinchas Zukerman. The quartet has served as the Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence in Caramoor – where they performed their first commissioned work by Pierre Jalbert.

The 2011-2012 season began with a performance of Vivian Fung’s Pizzicato for String Quartet, Mendelssohn and Bottesini at the opening night of The Chamber Music Society of the Lincoln Center; this was the first of multiple performances at the Lincoln Center during the season. They will continue their successful collaboration with guitarist Jason Vieaux as well as being in residency at the Chamber Music Society of St. Cloud. In the UK, the Quartet will continue making studio recordings with the BBC to be broadcast throughout the year, as well as having their debut concert at Wigmore Hall in February 2012, and at the BBC Proms in August 2012. The quartet continues to tour festivals in Europe and further afield, making both their Turkish and Australian debuts. Teaching and master-classes continue as the quartet start a new collaboration with the Royal Academy of Music leading one of the institution’s chamber music days. The Quartet also has two mini-residencies in Cheltenham and Lincolnshire Festivals in Summer 2012.

Releases include the complete Zemlinsky Quartets on Naxos in Autumn 2011; the Escher String Quartet will also record the complete Mendelssohn Quartets for release by BIS. ‘Stony Brook Soundings’, Vol. 1 (Bridge Records) features the quartet in the premiere recordings of five new works. Previous recordings include Amy Beach Piano Quintet and in 2007 ‘Bridging the Ages’ from Music@Menlo.

The Escher String Quartet takes its name from Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher inspired by Escher’s method of interplay between individual components working together to form a whole.