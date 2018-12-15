CherrelleR&B singer. Born 11 October 1958
Cherrelle
Cherrelle Biography (Wikipedia)
Cheryl Anne Norton, better known by her stage name Cherrelle, (born October 13, 1958) is an American R&B singer who gained fame in the mid-1980s. Her signature hits include "I Didn't Mean to Turn You On", "Where Do I Run To", "Everything I Miss at Home", and duets with R&B singer Alexander O'Neal such as "Saturday Love" and "Never Knew Love Like This."
Cherrelle Tracks
I Didn't Mean To Turn You On
Cherrelle
I Didn't Mean To Turn You On
Saturday Love (feat. Alexander O'Neal)
Cherrelle
Saturday Love (feat. Alexander O’Neal)
Saturday Love (feat. Alexander O’Neal)
Never Knew Love Like This
Alexander O’Neal
Never Knew Love Like This
Never Knew Love Like This
Looks Aren't Everything
Cherrelle
Looks Aren't Everything
Looks Aren't Everything
Saturday Love
Alexander O'Neill & Cherrelle
Saturday Love
Saturday Love
Performer
Saturday Love (Vandalized Edit)
Cherrelle
Saturday Love (Vandalized Edit)
Saturday Love (Vandalized Edit)
Cherrelle Links
