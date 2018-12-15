Cheryl Anne Norton, better known by her stage name Cherrelle, (born October 13, 1958) is an American R&B singer who gained fame in the mid-1980s. Her signature hits include "I Didn't Mean to Turn You On", "Where Do I Run To", "Everything I Miss at Home", and duets with R&B singer Alexander O'Neal such as "Saturday Love" and "Never Knew Love Like This."