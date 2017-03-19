Noel KelehanBorn 26 December 1935. Died 6 February 2012
Noel Kelehan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-12-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2a0aca41-50d8-4823-b07a-68f35ebeb6eb
Noel Kelehan Biography (Wikipedia)
Noel Kelehan (26 December 1935 – 6 February 2012) was an Irish musician, former conductor of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and former musical director of Radio Telefís Éireann. He retired as conductor in 1998.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Noel Kelehan Tracks
Sort by
Newfoundland from The Brendan Voyage
Liam O’Flynn
Newfoundland from The Brendan Voyage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xv1p.jpglink
Newfoundland from The Brendan Voyage
Last played on
Back to artist