Christian DeathFormed October 1979
Christian Death
1979-10
Christian Death is an American gothic rock band formed in Los Angeles, California in 1979 by Rozz Williams. The band became a highly influential act, heralding the American gothic rock and deathrock movements.
After the release of Christian Death's third album Ashes in 1985, Williams left the band and then-guitarist Valor Kand replaced him as the lead vocalist.
Romeo's Distress
Spiritual Cramp
House this House
Upcoming Events
25
May
2019
Christian Death
The Underworld, London, UK
