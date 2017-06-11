Felice Bryant (born Matilda Genevieve Scaduto; August 7, 1925 – April 22, 2003) and Diadorius Boudleaux Bryant (February 13, 1920 – June 25, 1987) were an American husband and wife country music and pop songwriting team. They were best known for songs such as "Rocky Top," "We Could" (credited solely to Felice), "Love Hurts" (credited solely to Boudleaux), and numerous hits by the Everly Brothers, including "All I Have to Do Is Dream" (credited solely to Boudleaux),, "Bye Bye Love" and Wake Up Little Susie.