Fred EaglesmithBorn 9 July 1957
Fred Eaglesmith
1957-07-09
Fred Eaglesmith Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick John Elgersma (born July 9, 1957), known by the stage name Fred Eaglesmith, is a Canadian alternative country singer-songwriter. He is known for writing songs about vehicles, rural life, down-and-out characters, lost love and quirky rural folk. His songwriting uses techniques of short story writing, including unreliable narrators, surprise endings, and plot twists. In 2016, Eaglesmith toured extensively with his band.
Fred Eaglesmith Tracks
Betty
Fred Eaglesmith
Betty
Betty
Cigarette Machine
Fred Eaglesmith
Cigarette Machine
Cigarette Machine
