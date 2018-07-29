Esteban SalasBorn 25 December 1725. Died 14 July 1803
Esteban Salas Biography (Wikipedia)
Esteban Salas y Castro (December 25, 1725 – July 14, 1803) was a Cuban composer of religious music. His compositions focused chiefly on vocal music, and are a fine representation of the late Baroque style. Although heavily influenced by French and Italian works of the period, his music is considered to incorporate an original Latin American component.
He became a teacher and head of music at the Chapel of Music at the cathedral of Santiago de Cuba from 1764. He also studied theology and canon law and was ordained a priest in Santiago de Cuba in 1790. Salas composed his last carol for Christmas 1801.
Interest in his works was revived during the twentieth century following the rediscovery of many of his scores during the 1940s by the Cuban novelist and musicologist, Alejo Carpentier.
The music conservatory in Santiago de Cuba is named in his honor.
Esteban Salas Tracks
Sort by
Officium Defunctorum (Requiem) (excerpt)
Deo gratias
Toquen presto a fuego
Popule meus
Vayan unas especies
Melodia, Cantata for 3 voices, violins & bass
Un musiquito nuevo
Officium Defunctorum (Requiem) (excerpt)
Deo gratias
Toquen presto a fuego
Popule meus
Vayan unas especies
Esteban Salas Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Johann Sebastian Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier Book 2, No. 3 - Extract (Prom 63)
-
Bach: Brandenburg Concertos
-
Bach: Herr, unser Herrscher, dessen Ruhm in allen Landen herrlich ist! (excerpt) (2017)
-
J S Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1 – excerpt (2017)
-
Encore! Anne-Sophie Mutter dazzles in the Gigue from Bach's Partita in D minor (2017)
-
"Bach sounds like folk music to me"
-
J S Bach: B minor Mass
-
Serene violin/cello: Rachel Podger plays Bach live on In Tune
-
Mahan Esfahani plays a sprightly Scarlatti Sonata live on In Tune
-
Alban Gerhardt plays the Prelude from Bach's beautiful first cello suite