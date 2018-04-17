Harry Mortimer CBE (10 April 1902 – 23 January 1992) was an English composer and conductor who specialised in brass band music, one of the foremost cornet players of his era.

Harry Mortimer was born in Hebden Bridge, Yorkshire, his father being conductor Fred Mortimer (1880-1953). Fred taught Harry and his brothers Rex and Alex to play the cornet, and also composition. Later Harry was taught by William Rimmer (1862-1936). In 1910 the family moved to Luton, where Harry became cornet soloist in the Luton Brass Band, and at the age of 14 years became conductor of the Luton Red Cross Junior Band. The Luton band was also conducted by Fred at this time, which raised their standard considerably. Under the conductor William Halliwell, the Band won the national championship in 1923 at Crystal Palace, the southernmost English Brass Band to do so. Their father then became conductor of the well-known Fodens Motor Works Band, meaning that the family moved to Sandbach, Cheshire. Naturally, his three sons played in this band too, Alex euphonium, Rex euphonium and Harry cornet.