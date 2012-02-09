Stephen MaguireIrish born singer based in Canada
Stephen Maguire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2a001f14-2ef2-4cd9-93ce-9bb5d9ca4529
Stephen Maguire Tracks
Sort by
I'm Driving
Stephen Maguire
I'm Driving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Driving
Last played on
Human Nature
Stephen Maguire
Human Nature
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Human Nature
Last played on
Streets of Belfast
Stephen Maguire
Streets of Belfast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Streets of Belfast
Last played on
Back to artist