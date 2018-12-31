The Goon Sax is an indie pop trio from Brisbane, Australia. Formed in 2013, the band consists of Riley Jones, Louis Forster and James Harrison. Forster is the son of Robert Forster, the co-founder of the Go-Betweens. The band released their debut album, Up to Anything, in 2016 on the Chapter Music label. They have performed with Twerps, Blank Realm, US Girls, and Crayon Fields, among other artists.