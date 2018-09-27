Zez ConfreyBorn 3 April 1895. Died 22 November 1971
Zez Confrey
1895-04-03
Zez Confrey Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Elzear "Zez" Confrey (April 3, 1895 – November 22, 1971) was an American composer and performer of novelty piano and jazz music. His most noted works were "Kitten on the Keys" and "Dizzy Fingers."
Dizzy Fingers
Kitten on the Keys
