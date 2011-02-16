Fern Knight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29f997d3-c5dc-4730-a64d-87240ca12f2c
Fern Knight Tracks
Sort by
Song For The Queen
Fern Knight
Song For The Queen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song For The Queen
Last played on
From 0 to Infinity
Fern Knight
From 0 to Infinity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From 0 to Infinity
Last played on
Cave Of Swords
Fern Knight
Cave Of Swords
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cave Of Swords
Last played on
Fern Knight Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist