Ulrich SchnaussBorn 1977
Ulrich Schnauss
1977
Ulrich Schnauss Biography (Wikipedia)
Ulrich Schnauss (born 1977) is a German electronic musician and producer based in London, England.
Ulrich Schnauss Tracks
A Letter From Home
Ulrich Schnauss
A Letter From Home
A Letter From Home
Last played on
Knuddelmaus
Ulrich Schnauss
Knuddelmaus
Knuddelmaus
Last played on
Sternenteleskop
Station17 & Ulrich Schnauss
Sternenteleskop
Sternenteleskop
Performer
Last played on
Wait For Me (Yotto Rework)
Ulrich Schnauss
Wait For Me (Yotto Rework)
Wait For Me (Yotto Rework)
Last played on
The Child Or The Pigeon
Ulrich Schnauss
The Child Or The Pigeon
The Child Or The Pigeon
Last played on
Medusa
Ulrich Schnauss
Medusa
Medusa
Last played on
...Passing By
Ulrich Schnauss
...Passing By
...Passing By
Last played on
On My Own
Ulrich Schnauss
On My Own
On My Own
Last played on
Intervention: Stjerner
Ulrich Schnauss
Intervention: Stjerner
Intervention: Stjerner
Performer
Last played on
Mute The Birds (feat. Ulrich Schnauss)
Pia Fraus
Pia Fraus
Mute The Birds (feat. Ulrich Schnauss)
Mute The Birds (feat. Ulrich Schnauss)
Last played on
Far Away Trains Passing By
Ulrich Schnauss
Far Away Trains Passing By
Far Away Trains Passing By
Last played on
Melts Into Air
Ulrich Schnauss
Melts Into Air
Melts Into Air
Last played on
The Gaits (Ulrich Schnauss Remix)
Zoon van snooK
Zoon van snooK
The Gaits (Ulrich Schnauss Remix)
The Gaits (Ulrich Schnauss Remix)
Last played on
Blumenwiese Neben Autobahn
Ulrich Schnauss
Blumenwiese Neben Autobahn
Blumenwiese Neben Autobahn
Last played on
Between Us and Them
Ulrich Schnauss
Between Us and Them
Between Us and Them
Last played on
One Finger And Someone Else's Chords
Ulrich Schnauss
One Finger And Someone Else's Chords
Nothing Happens In June
Ulrich Schnauss
Nothing Happens In June
Nothing Happens In June
Last played on
In between the years
Ulrich Schnauss
In between the years
In between the years
Last played on
Stars
Ulrich Schnauss
Stars
Stars
Last played on
Einfeld
Ulrich Schnauss
Einfeld
Einfeld
Last played on
Schnauss: Between the Years
Ulrich Schnauss
Schnauss: Between the Years
Schnauss: Between the Years
Last played on
Rosen Im Asphalt
Ulrich Schnauss
Rosen Im Asphalt
Rosen Im Asphalt
Last played on
In All The Wrong Places
Ulrich Schnauss
In All The Wrong Places
In All The Wrong Places
Last played on
Clear Day
Ulrich Schnauss
Clear Day
Clear Day
Last played on
Gone Forever
Ulrich Schnauss
Gone Forever
Gone Forever
Last played on
A Strangely Isolated Place
Ulrich Schnauss
A Strangely Isolated Place
A Strangely Isolated Place
Last played on
On My Own (Robin Guthrie Mix)
Ulrich Schnauss
On My Own (Robin Guthrie Mix)
On My Own (Robin Guthrie Mix)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
19
Jan
2019
Ulrich Schnauss, Dennis Bovell, Alex Paterson, Eastern Front, Joe Goddard (DJ Set), Ali Friend, Bit Cloudy, Anna Prior, Anthony Chalmers, General Echo Sound System, WheelUp Soundsystem, Stow-Lab and Adrian Spurdon
Unknown venue, London, UK
14
Mar
2019
Ulrich Schnauss
Thekla, Bristol, UK
16
Mar
2019
Ulrich Schnauss, Banco de Gaia
St Paul's Church, Birmingham, UK
22
Mar
2019
Ulrich Schnauss
St Luke's Church, Brighton, UK
23
Mar
2019
Ulrich Schnauss
Manchester Gorilla, Manchester, UK
Ulrich Schnauss Links
