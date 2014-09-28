Cruel HandFormed 2006
Cruel Hand
2006
Cruel Hand Biography (Wikipedia)
Cruel Hand is an American hardcore punk band from Portland, Maine that formed in 2006. As of 2013, Cruel Hand has released four full-length albums: Without a Pulse on 6131 Records, Prying Eyes and Lock & Key on Bridge 9 Records and The Negatives on Hopeless Records. The band has also released three EPs on Bridge 9: Life in Shambles, Cruel Hand and Born Into Debt, We All Owe a Death. Their song "Face to Face" is featured on Triple B Records' 2010 America's Hardcore Compilation.
