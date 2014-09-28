Cruel Hand is an American hardcore punk band from Portland, Maine that formed in 2006. As of 2013, Cruel Hand has released four full-length albums: Without a Pulse on 6131 Records, Prying Eyes and Lock & Key on Bridge 9 Records and The Negatives on Hopeless Records. The band has also released three EPs on Bridge 9: Life in Shambles, Cruel Hand and Born Into Debt, We All Owe a Death. Their song "Face to Face" is featured on Triple B Records' 2010 America's Hardcore Compilation.