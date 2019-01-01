Panjabi Hit Squad
Panjabi Hit Squad Biography (Wikipedia)
Panjabi Hit Squad are British DJs, producers and radio broadcasters for BBC Asian Network and formerly BBC 1Xtra. The group recorded several albums, including Desi Beats Vol 1 with Def Jam. They have won the UK Asian Music Awards three times, in 2003, 2005 and 2012. They produced two albums for Ms Scandalous, Ladies First and Aag.
Panjabi Hit Squad Performances & Interviews
Club Hit Squad Groundshaker Mix
2016-10-08
Rav jumps onto the wheels of steel for a Groundshaker themed mix!
Club Hit Squad Groundshaker Mix
The Big Eid Mix
2016-09-10
Rav jumps onto the decks to give us an epic mix especially for Eid.
The Big Eid Mix
Football Themed Mix
2016-08-13
Rav dedicated the Hit Squad House Party Mix to Football for the start of the Premiership
Football Themed Mix
Asian Network Live Mix
2016-03-12
A PHS mix featuring some of the artists who will be performing at Asian Network Live!
Asian Network Live Mix
Panjabi Hit Squad Tracks
Hai Hai
Hai Hai
Hai Hai
Dil Mera
Dil Mera
Dil Mera
Dil Mera
Dil Mera
Dil Mera
Hai Hai Part 2
Hai Hai Part 2
Hai Hai Part 2
Saini Surinder
Shake It
Shake It
Spread Love
Spread Love
Spread Love
