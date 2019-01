Panjabi Hit Squad are British DJs, producers and radio broadcasters for BBC Asian Network and formerly BBC 1Xtra. The group recorded several albums, including Desi Beats Vol 1 with Def Jam. They have won the UK Asian Music Awards three times, in 2003, 2005 and 2012. They produced two albums for Ms Scandalous, Ladies First and Aag.

