Joe and JakeBritish duo consisting of Joe Woolford and Jake Shakeshaft. Formed 2015
Joe and Jake Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe and Jake are a British duo consisting of Joe Woolford (born 6 October 1994) and Jake Shakeshaft (born 25 July 1995). They represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 in Stockholm with the song "You're Not Alone". In 2015 they both participated in the fourth series of the talent show The Voice UK and became a duo after the show ended.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe and Jake Performances & Interviews
Joe and Jake catch up with Ken Bruce in Stockholm
2016-05-14
The boys take time between rehearsals to talk about their upcoming Eurovision performance.
Joe and Jake catch up with Ken Bruce in Stockholm
Joe & Jake: "We've seen a lot of this year's Eurovision acts - it's going to be a very youthful competition"
2016-05-05
The UK's Eurovision hopefuls talk to Steve Wright about the 2016 contest in Stockholm.
Joe & Jake: "We've seen a lot of this year's Eurovision acts - it's going to be a very youthful competition"
Joe and Jake talk Eurovision with Steve Wright
2016-05-05
The UK's Eurovision entrants for this year talk to Steve and the team about their chances
Joe and Jake talk Eurovision with Steve Wright
Joe & Jake Live in Session
2016-05-01
Our Eurovision hopefuls perform this year's official song live!
Joe & Jake Live in Session
Behind the scenes of the 2016 Eurovision trailer
2016-04-29
Joe and Jake on set during their Eurovision party
Behind the scenes of the 2016 Eurovision trailer
Selfies for Stockholm!
2016-04-15
Find out how you could be part of Joe and Jake's staging for Eurovision 2016
Selfies for Stockholm!
Joe and Jake Tracks
You're Not Alone
Joe and Jake
You're Not Alone
You're Not Alone
Tongue Tied
Joe and Jake
Tongue Tied
Tongue Tied
