U‐God Born 11 October 1970
U‐God
1970-10-11
U‐God Biography
Lamont Jody Hawkins (born October 11, 1970), better known as U-God (short for Universal God), is an American rapper and member of the hip hop collective Wu-Tang Clan. He has been with the group since its inception, and is known for having a deep, rhythmic flow that can alternate between being gruff or smooth.
U‐God Tracks
Cherchez La Ghost (feat. U‐God)
Ghostface Killah
Cherchez La Ghost (feat. U‐God)
Cherchez La Ghost (feat. U‐God)
Train Trussle
U‐God
Train Trussle
Train Trussle
