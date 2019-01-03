Jane Parker‐SmithOrganist. Born 1950
Jane Parker‐Smith
1950
Jane Parker‐Smith Tracks
Stanley: Trumpet Tune
Maurice Andtre & Jane Parker‐Smith
Performer
Last played on
Toccata in D minor
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
Trumpet Tune + Jane Parker-Smith
Maurice André
Last played on
Toccata in F major
Jules Grison
Last played on
Adagio (arr. Giazotto) (feat. Maurice André & Jane Parker‐Smith)
Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-07T17:13:36
7
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
