The Calling is an American rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 1996 by lead singer Alex Band and guitarist Aaron Kamin. They are best known for its hit single, "Wherever You Will Go", which topped the Adult Top 40 for 23 weeks, making it the second longest running number one in the chart’s history and later named the number one song of the decade of 2000s on the Adult Pop Charts by Billboard magazine. Their debut album Camino Palmero was released in July 2001 and was a commercial success.

Their sophomore album Two, was released in June 2004. Its lead single "Our Lives" was featured in the closing ceremonies of the 2004 Summer Olympics as well as the opening song of the 78th annual Academy Awards.

The band broke up in 2005. In 2013, The Calling reformed with a new lineup and have announced new music to be released in 2018.