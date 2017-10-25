Matthew PolenzaniBorn 1968
Matthew Polenzani
1968
Matthew Polenzani Biography
Matthew Polenzani (born 1968) is an American lyric tenor. He has appeared with the Metropolitan Opera, Seattle Opera, Royal Opera House, Bayerische Staatsoper, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Vienna State Opera, and San Francisco Opera, among others. He has also sung with numerous symphony orchestras. His sister is independent folk musician Rose Polenzani. His grandfather is Lynn Hauldren, known as the "Empire Guy".
18 Liebeslieder Watzer, Op. 52
Johannes Brahms
Liebeslieder-Walzer
Johannes Brahms
Liebeslieder Waltzes, Op.52, Nos. 3-6
Johannes Brahms
Danny boy
Trad., Julius Drake & Matthew Polenzani
Oh! quand je dors
Franz Liszt
La Barcheta
Hahn, Matthew Polenzani & Julius Drake
La Barcheta (Venezia)
Reynaldo Hahn
